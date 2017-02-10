Sell AUD/USD this week - Citi

Sell AUD/USD this week - CitiBy Dhwani Mehta
FX Strategists at Citi suggested that selling the Australian dollar is the best trading bet this week.
The strategists recommend selling AUD/USD around 0.7838, with a target of 0.7600, and a stop of 0.7940. The spot is down -0.09% at 0.7820 levels, awaiting the RBA policy outcome for fresh impetus.
