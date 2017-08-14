SEK stays wary on CPI figures – Danske Bank

Christin Tuxen, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, noted the Swedish Krona should stay under pressure ahead of tomorrow’s key inflation figures in Sweden.

Key Quotes

“EUR/SEK is trading in the high end of the 9.50-9.65 range broadly seen over the summer. The focal point for SEK this week is clearly inflation as CPIF looks set to breach 2% and Riksbank forecasts”.

“We stress that this is likely temporary and that the central bank should be able to look through it and not turn hawkish on this – indeed the latest minutes hint that Ingves and co need a sustained pick-up in price changes before they will reduce monetary stimulus”.