SEK stays wary on CPI figures – Danske Bank

SEK stays wary on CPI figures – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Christin Tuxen, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, noted the Swedish Krona should stay under pressure ahead of tomorrow’s key inflation figures in Sweden.
Key Quotes
“EUR/SEK is trading in the high end of the 9.50-9.65 range broadly seen over the summer. The focal point for SEK this week is clearly inflation as CPIF looks set to breach 2% and Riksbank forecasts”.
“We stress that this is likely temporary and that the central bank should be able to look through it and not turn hawkish on this – indeed the latest minutes hint that Ingves and co need a sustained pick-up in price changes before they will reduce monetary stimulus”.
