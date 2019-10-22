SEK: Short term upside if Riksbank doesn't turn dovish – ING

According to analysts at ING, the quality issues issue with the Swedish labour market data suggests that the Riksbank is unlikely to meaningfully change its cautiously-hawkish bias this week.
Key Quotes
“Policymakers are still likely to pencil in a rate hike over the next six months, albeit the timing will likely be pushed back from the turn of the year and further into 1Q/2Q20.”
“This suggests there's limited downside to SEK, particularly when the global environment shows some tentative signs of improvement (the decreasing probability of a 'no deal' Brexit and the falling odds of an imminent escalation in the US-China trade war).”
“EUR/SEK currently exerts the highest correlation with GBP within the European G10 FX space, which in turn means it can benefit from the pound's rally.”
“With EUR/SEK showing some modest signs of over-valuation on a short-term basis, the krona downside from the upcoming Riksbank meeting is fairly limited. If anything, risks are skewed to some modest appreciation should the Riksbank stick to its hawkish forward guidance – albeit investors are unlikely to fully buy-in to the rate hike signals.”
“However, beyond the potential support for SEK this week, we continue to reiterate our bearish view on the currency and look for EUR/SEK to reach 11.00. Global economic and trade growth is likely to remain soft, and the uncertainty about the US-China trade conflict will remain in place.”
“The expected growth divergence in 2020 (slowing major DM economies but a rebound in battered EM economies) also doesn’t point to a positive SEK outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.