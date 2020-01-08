SEK: Rally appears to have now lost momentum – Riksbank

According to Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, today’s release of the minutes of the Riksbank’s December 18 policy meeting provides a little more clarity on the Executive Board’s decision to end it use of negative interest rates.
Key Quotes
“Although the risk of a rate hike last month had been well publicised by the Riksbank ahead of the move, it was not a unanimous decision. Two members of the Board entered reservations, favouring for a delay to any rate hike. We have argued that the relatively soft value of the SEK had facilitated last month’s rate hike insofar as it contributed to the accommodative set of monetary conditions. While EUR/SEK fell around 4.5% between mid-October and the end of last year in response to the Riksbank’s hawkish position, the value of the SEK is still relatively soft.”
“Even though the Executive Board will likely welcome the news that the SEK’s rally appears to have now lost momentum, given the low level of global rates it would appear that the chances of any further rate hike from the Riksbank in the foreseeable future is extremely remote.”
“We maintain that the outlook for inflation will be very dependent on the performance of EUR/SEK. The recent rally in the SEK vs. the EUR does little to diminish the fact that EUR/SEK has been on an uptrend since 2012. This has meant that on many measures of fair value (though not all), the SEK is now undervalued vs. the EUR.”
“The Riksbank is still keen to emphasise that monetary conditions remain accommodative. The December minutes state that “with a repo rate of zero per cent in the coming years and the Riksbank’s extensive purchases of government bonds, monetary policy remains very expansionary”. The policy position suggests that scope for another further recovery in the SEK is likely to be subdued particularly given downside risks to growth. We see scope for only a modest recovery for the SEK back towards EUR/SEK10.40 on a 6 month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1100 amid strong ADP NFP, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.11 as US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 202K. Iran's attack on US military bases in Iraq is weighing on sentiment. President Trump is set to address the nation.
GBP/USD losses 1.3100, accelerates slump
Dollar rallied on risk aversion, now appreciating on relief. Pound weaker as focus turns back to Brexit and the future relationship with the EU. UK Parliament to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday.
Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock
The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.
Gold: Surrenders early gains to multi-year tops, refreshes daily low
Gold extended its steady pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around 61.8% Fibonacci level of the latest leg up from the overnight swing lows.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.