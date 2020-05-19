SEK/JPY: Pointing to the 200-day moving average at 11.1420/11.1620 – Commerzbank

SEK/JPY has formed a major low and a close above 11.2793 will confirm it, according to Commerzbank’s Karen Jones.

“The market is approaching the six month resistance line and the 200-day moving average at 11.1420/11.1620. Between these levels and the 11.2793 2018-2020 downtrend the cross is likely to at least short-term stall.”

“The longer-term risk is for further recovery however and above 11.2290 we target the 11.74 December 2019 high.”

“Short-term upside pressure should retain the upper hand while the three month support line and current May low at 10.7660/10.7440 underpin on a daily chart closing basis. Below this are the 10.6120/10.5650 April lows.”