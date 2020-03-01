Security sources: Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone – Reuters

Early Monday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news, relying on the security sources, saying that two Katyusha rockets fell early on Monday morning inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties.

It was further mentioned by the sources that one missile landed near the US Embassy.

Market implications

While coronavirus headlines are the key drivers off-late, energy traders pay a little reaction to the news that has failed to generate any major escalation in the US-Iran relations off-late. The reason could be traced from the downbeat PMI numbers from China as well as fears of demand reductions due to coronavirus. WTI seesaws around the multi-week under $45.00 by the press time.