Secretary of State Pompeo: Iran's most recent action will deepen its isolation - RTRS

According to Reuters, Secretary of State Pompeo says that the United States monitoring ongoing protests in Iran and that they are deeply concerned about reports of fatalities.
Additional comments:
- Pompeo says united states terminating Iran sanctions waiver for Fordow.
- Sanction corrupt individuals stealing Iraqis wealth.
- US will sanction corrupt individuals stealing Iraqis wealth.
- West Bank settlements are not inconsistent with international law.
- Reversing Obama administration's position on Israeli settlements.
- US greatly concerned about the situation in Hong Kong, (HK).
- Says Chinese Communist party must abide by its agreement about freedoms for people in HK.
- Calls on HK leader, Carrie Lam, to allow probe on HK protests.
Subsequent headlines:
Israel's Foreign Minister says welcomes US decision on West Bank settlements and thanks Trump administration for support.
Market implications:
Middle East conflict can be supportive for the price of oil and even the Canadian Dollar which has a direct and positive correlation to oil prices – WTi prices have been buoyed by the latest optimism surrounding Sino and China trade talks in the prospects of a trade deal.
-
WTI bulls stopped in their tracks on $58 handle
-
USD/CAD retreats to 1.3200 area on broad USD weakness
