Secretary of State Pompeo: Iran's most recent action will deepen its isolation - RTRS

According to Reuters, Secretary of State Pompeo says that the United States monitoring ongoing protests in Iran and that they are deeply concerned about reports of fatalities.

Additional comments:

Pompeo says united states terminating Iran sanctions waiver for Fordow.

Sanction corrupt individuals stealing Iraqis wealth.

West Bank settlements are not inconsistent with international law.

Reversing Obama administration's position on Israeli settlements.

US greatly concerned about the situation in Hong Kong, (HK).

Says Chinese Communist party must abide by its agreement about freedoms for people in HK.

Calls on HK leader, Carrie Lam, to allow probe on HK protests.

Subsequent headlines:

Israel's Foreign Minister says welcomes US decision on West Bank settlements and thanks Trump administration for support.

Market implications:

Middle East conflict can be supportive for the price of oil and even the Canadian Dollar which has a direct and positive correlation to oil prices – WTi prices have been buoyed by the latest optimism surrounding Sino and China trade talks in the prospects of a trade deal.