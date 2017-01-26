Sean Spicer: import taxes on Mexico just an example of how to pay for the wall

Trump was in the spotlight today in respect to relations with Mexico reported here earlier.

Trump relations with Mexico over controversial wall intensify, MXN battered through 21.33 handle

The latest is that Trump snapped back at Mexico and threatened a 20% import tax, a highly controversial act, but not only that, Trump administration is already showing signs that they are not able to communicate effectively to the market nor do they offer much conviction in their policies, driving uncertainty back into the Trump trade because not as soon as Trump had announced that Mexico will pay for the Wall in taxes, it was suddenly retracted as an official plan and Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, said it was not a policy proposal, but an example of how to pay for the wall.

