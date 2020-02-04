Scotts Miracle-Gro news: SMG stock may mark new “picks and shovels” investment in marijuana stocks

- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co's stock price remains on the high ground amid excellent results.
- Hydroponic equipment sales have leaped by 41%, driving growth.
- "Picks and shovels" could be the next trend in marijuana stocks investing.
Investing in pot stocks does not necessarily mean selling cannabis products – just as most of those making money in the gold rush did not look for gold. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co was founded in 1868, selling lawn seed pest control products.
However, the Marysville, Ohio based company has adapted to the times and entered the third decade of the 21st century by serving the needs of the young growing weed market. Through its Hawthorne Growing subsidiary, the firm caters to the indoor cannabis cultivation market. Its hydroponic equipment sales have leaped 41% yearly, boosting the broader company's sales in a quarter that is usually weak.
NYSE: SMG stock price
While the company lost money in its traditionally weak first fiscal quarter, losses per share stood at $1.12 against $1.27, propelling the stock price to a new all-time high of $125.26, breaking above the previous peak around $110. Its 52-week trough was $72.27, making its bottom-to-top rise over 70%, without the stomach-turning drops.
The company, which employs around 6,500 people, is now valued at nearly $7 billion with a P/E ratio of just under 15. While it is not a classic marijuana stock, it has more solid foundations and offers less risk than new firms in the industry.
Investing in Marijuana Stocks
After skyrocketing in late 2018, when Canada legalized weed, shares of pot companies had a wild 2019. Some firms suffered from financial issues, while others hit regulatory hurdles. Nevertheless, the industry continued enjoying rapid expansion, growing at 15% last year, ten times Canada's overall growth.
As mentioned at the outset, some of the best investments may be in companies that offer equipment to growers or accessories, rather than those catering directly to consumers. During 2020, the most significant market movers may be US lawmakers, gradually extending legalization in its various forms to other states.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers from 6-week low amid upbeat Construction PMI
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30 after hitting a six-week low below 1.2950. UK Construction PMI beat expectations with 48.4 points. Brexit fears continue weighing heavily on the pound.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts.
WTI rebounds 2% from 13-month lows, around $51 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages a solid recovery from a thirteen-month low reached at $49.66 in early Asia. At the press time, the price trades around $51 mark, having hit a daily high at $51.28.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.