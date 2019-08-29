Scottish Tory leader Davidson: I believe PM is trying to get a deal

Following the decision to resign from his position, "looking at the division in our politics, I ask for respect in the political debate," Scottish Tory leader Davidson said, per Reuters.

"I believe the Prime Minister is trying to get a deal," Davidson said. "If a deal comes back to the House of Commons, lawmakers must say they will vote for it, so the EU can hear that."

As investors continue to asses the latest political developments in the UK, the GBP/USD pair is posting small daily losses below 1.22.