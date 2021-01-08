Many Scottish fishermen halt the exports to the European Union (EU) over Brexit delays, business owners said in a statement on Friday.

The Scottish fishermen said that “many businesses may be unviable with days-long delays to deliver goods to the EU.”

No further details are available on the same.

Market reaction

The pound remains unperturbed by the fresh Brexit headlines, as GBP/USD probes daily highs at 1.3588, adding 0.15% on the day.

more to come ...