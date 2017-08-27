Scottish Brexit Minister: A no-Brexit deal is ‘unthinkable’

Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that a no-Brexit deal is ‘unthinkable’.

Russell spoke before the visit of Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis to Brussels this week for a third round of negotiations with the European Union (EU).

Key Quotes:

“The (position) papers confirm the benefits of EU membership, yet bafflingly assume those benefits can be maintained while leaving the EU, Single Market and Customs Union – a position that has been met with derision.”

"The UK Government must make clear – without delay – that no deal is not only a bad outcome, it is an unthinkable outcome. More and more people across business and in our communities are expressing their concern at the damage being done to our economy and public services."