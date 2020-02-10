Scotland's Sturgeon: We are determined to return to EU as independent nation

"Brexit is a very sad matter for me and many Scotland," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday. "We are determined to return to the European Union as an independent nation."

Sturgeon further added that pro-European sentiment has very deep roots in Scotland, as reported by Reuters.

GBP reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.2942 while the EUR/GBP was erasing 0.38% at 0.8458.