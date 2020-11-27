Scotland's Sturgeon: Want to hold a second independence referendum as soon as next year - The Times

The Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a second independence referendum "in the earlier part" of the next Parliament term, in her interview with BBC News ahead of the SNP's virtual conference, which starts on Saturday.

Key quotes (via The Times)

"I think the referendum should, for a whole variety of reasons, be in the earlier part of the next parliament."

"I intend to say more about this before the election in our manifesto, but we are still in a global pandemic that I feel a bit more hopeful about seeing the end of than I did even just a couple of months ago.”

"There's still a lot of uncertainty ahead. I'm a life-long believer and campaigner and advocate for independence, but right now I'm also the first minister of Scotland.”

"My responsibility is to the health and wellbeing of the country and trying to steer it through a pandemic and I'm very focused on that."

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD is off the 1.3377 highs, now trading at 1.3365, still up 0.08% on the day.