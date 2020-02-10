Scotland's Sturgeon: Taking steps to ensure we can have legal and legitimate referendum

"Scotland will seek to become an independent country and then join the European Union," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday. "We need to agree on a process with the UK for a referendum on Scottish independence."

Sturgeon further added that they are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the referendum will be legal and legitimate. Regarding the issue surrounding the fisheries, "The promises the UK made to fishermen ahead of Brexit will be very hard to deliver," Sturgeon stated.

GBP/USD trades above 1.2900

The GBP/USD pair eased slightly from daily highs in the last minutes and was last seen trading at 1.2928, where it was still up 0.3% on a daily basis.