Scotland's Sturgeon calls on Independence referendum if SNP wins most seats at June 8

Reuters reported weekend’s headlines from Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon, calling on an Independence referendum if her SNP wins most Holyrood seats at June 8 UK general election.

Key Quotes:

“Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday that if the Scottish National Party wins the most seats in Scotland at a June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May's refusal to agree to a second independence referendum will be unsustainable”

"If the SNP win the election on June 8 in Scotland, and I am taking nothing for granted, ... then I think that position of the prime minister is unsustainable" Sturgeon said in an interview with the BBC.