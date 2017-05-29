Scotland's Sturgeon calls on Independence referendum if SNP wins most seats at June 8

Scotland's Sturgeon calls on Independence referendum if SNP wins most seats at June 8By Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reported weekend’s headlines from Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon, calling on an Independence referendum if her SNP wins most Holyrood seats at June 8 UK general election.
Key Quotes:
“Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday that if the Scottish National Party wins the most seats in Scotland at a June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May's refusal to agree to a second independence referendum will be unsustainable”
"If the SNP win the election on June 8 in Scotland, and I am taking nothing for granted, ... then I think that position of the prime minister is unsustainable" Sturgeon said in an interview with the BBC.