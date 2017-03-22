Scotland Yard to make announcements in 10 minutes about Westminster attack

What we know so far in respect to the attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament, Several civilians were run over and a policeman stabbed.

One woman has been reported dead by a junior doctor at St Thomas hospital where several others are being treated who are reported to have severe injuries when a vehicle mounted the pavement and subsequently drove on and crashed into the gardens of Parliament.

The assailant was a supposed middle-aged Asian man who left the car holding a seven-inch knife that he used to stab a policeman before being shot down, injured and arrested.

There could be one other middle-aged man still at large who escaped and ran away from the scenes - this is still unconfirmed. A strange package was in the car and bomb-disposable teams are dealing with it.

Police force to offer an update anytime soon.

Sterling remains robust and recovered 50 pips from initial bearish spike to 1.2421.