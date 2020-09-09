Scope for USD rally extension in the short-term – MUFG

There are some factors that could see a correction that began in big tech extend to the broader market, providing reason for further USD gains and with it JPY too, per MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
There is increasing evidence that the gap between the Republicans and the Democrats on agreeing a new stimulus package appears to be widening. A ‘Skinny’ stimulus package was introduced in the Senate by Mitch McConnell yesterday that included unemployment support of $300, a 50% cut. The bill also cuts the provision of $200B of funding to the Fed for its lending program and has no direct payments of cheques to US households. The package in total is worth $500B, way lower than the Democrats original $3trn package. So it’s either no stimulus or a very very modest stimulus boost.”
“The polling for the election in November continues to tighten and this will inevitably lead to fears of a close election result that in turn could lead to a pronounced period of uncertainty immediately after the election with no result for days, possibly weeks. The longer polls show this, the greater the prospect of the markets taking fright.”
“We have news this morning that AstraZeneca has halted its vaccine trial after a recipient of the drug became ill. At the very least this is likely to delay the trial, at worst it could lead to failure. This is the first piece of bad news we can recall for some time on vaccines and hence is a clear downside for risk over the short-term.”
“The threat from the UK to break its agreement with the EU under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement could well drag both GBP and EUR further lower as the prospects of a trade deal diminish. This and a tightening of restrictions in the UK due to COVID-19 cases picking up is leading to increased speculation of negative rates being implemented by the UK, by February 2021. Plenty of reasons for a further extension of the USD rally (& JPY should join it) from here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.