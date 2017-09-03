Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to offset shale - RTRS

Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to offset shale - RTRSBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Saudi officials held a closed-door meeting with five U.S. producers; two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. Senior Saudi energy officials told top independent U.S. oil firms that they should not assume OPEC would extend output curbs to offset rising production from U.S. shale fields.
- The Saudis called the meeting to exchange views on the market and to gauge the outlook for shale output
- The meeting came after OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo met hedge funds and shale producers in Houston earlier in the week
- Speaking at an industry conference in the U.S. energy capital of Houston on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that there would be no "free rides" for U.S. shale producers benefiting from the upturn.
- One of the advisors said that OPEC would not take the hit for the rise in U.S. shale production
- Saudi energy officials declined to comment