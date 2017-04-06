Saudi's OilMin: Will consider bigger production cuts in July - TASS

Russia's TASS news agency published weekend’s comments, via Reuters, from the Saudi Arabian oil minister Al-Falih.

The OPEC’s monitoring committee meets in Russia in July

Key Headlines:

Further cuts to oil production output could be needed

OPEC and producers would assess the situation in July

"We have to see the market and I think by the end of June, in July we will see that the action we have taken has a big impact

"If for some reason we need to do more, we will consider doing more including ... bigger cuts."

"Nothing is off the table but today nothing is on the table either.