Saudi’s EnergyMin: OPEC has “a strong willingness”to extend oil-output cuts

Saudi’s EnergyMin: OPEC has “a strong willingness”to extend oil-output cutsBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview conducted on Wednesday and published by Reuters today, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih noted that the OPEC members have “a strong willingness” to extend their production-cutting deal when they meet in May.
The OPEC and non-OPEC producers have shown “impressive performance” in curbing the flow of crude oil since reaching a deal late in 2016 to cut production levels, Al-Falih added.
-
- R3 48.97
- R2 48.88
- R1 48.84
- PP 48.75
-
- S1 48.71
- S2 48.62
- S3 48.58