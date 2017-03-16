Saudi’s EnergyMin: OPEC has “a strong willingness”to extend oil-output cuts

In an interview conducted on Wednesday and published by Reuters today, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih noted that the OPEC members have “a strong willingness” to extend their production-cutting deal when they meet in May.

The OPEC and non-OPEC producers have shown “impressive performance” in curbing the flow of crude oil since reaching a deal late in 2016 to cut production levels, Al-Falih added.