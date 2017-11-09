Saudi, UAE OilMins: Extending global oil supply cut pact beyond March 2018 may be considered

Saudi, UAE OilMins: Extending global oil supply cut pact beyond March 2018 may be consideredBy Eren Sengezer
Following their meeting, oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates delivered their remarks with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Extending global oil supply cut pact beyond March 2018 may be considered
- Ministers express satisfaction with improving oil market fundamentals, accelerated by OPEC-led pact
- UAE to notify market of changes to crude lifting schedule to show conformity with supply cuts
