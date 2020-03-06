After leaving the meeting at OPEC headquarters in Vienna on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that he would “keep you wondering” when asked if Saudi will raise oil production.

This comes after the collapse of an OPEC+ deal on the output cut, as Russia disagreed to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Oil reaction

Both crude benchmarks are down over 8% and trading at multi-year lows. WTI is attacking the 42 mark while Brent drops below $46 handle.