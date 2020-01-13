Saudi OilMin: OPEC+ will only take decision on oil output cuts in March

Speaking during a panel session at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Dhahran on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that OPEC+ will only take decision on oil output cuts in March.

It is too early to talk about the decision at this point in time, he added.

Key Quotes:

On the US-Iran conflict:

US President Donald Trump should be able to do as he chooses when it comes to international security. The president of the United States is the president of the United States, he can do whatever he wishes. He’s certainly not accountable to me or anyone in this room. As tensions remain high in our region, the kingdom will continue to do all it can do to ensure stable oil markets.

Meanwhile, WTI continues to trade around a flat line near four-month lows, with the downside cushioned by the US-China trade deal optimism. The US oil trades steady around the 59 handle.