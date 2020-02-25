Saudi OilMin: No OPEC decision yet on oil output cuts

When probed about the OPEC and its allies’ decision on the oil output cuts proposal, in the face of the coronavirus impact on oil demand, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that no OPEC decision is made on oil output cuts, thus far.

Further comments:

Communicating with Russia. Confident in OPEC+ partnership. Should not be complacent about coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said that “we see global economy almost doubling by 2040”, adding that the thirst for energy will continue to grow.

Oil bulls flex their muscles

Oil bulls seem to pay little heed to the above comments, as both crude benchmarks extend the bounce in early European trading amid an improvement in the risk sentiment.

WTI jumps 1% to test the 52 level while Brent regains 56.00.