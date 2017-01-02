Saudi OilMin Falih: OPEC will have a healthy dialogue with US administration

Saudi Arabian energy minister Al-Falih crossed the wires last hour, via BBC news, noting that he is pleased with the US President Trump’s promise to pursue a more fossil fuel-oriented energy policy.

Key Headlines:

Unconcerned by Trump's promise to pursue energy independence

Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in US oil industry

Pleased that Trump plans to pursue a more fossil fuel orientated energy policy

OPEC will have a healthy dialogue with US administration

Looking forward to co-ordinating with US on energy policies

Saudi may be increasing oil investment in the US on the back of pro-industry, pro-oil and gas policies of Trump administration