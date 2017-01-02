Saudi OilMin Falih: OPEC will have a healthy dialogue with US administration

Saudi OilMin Falih: OPEC will have a healthy dialogue with US administrationBy Dhwani Mehta
Saudi Arabian energy minister Al-Falih crossed the wires last hour, via BBC news, noting that he is pleased with the US President Trump’s promise to pursue a more fossil fuel-oriented energy policy.
Key Headlines:
Unconcerned by Trump's promise to pursue energy independence
Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in US oil industry
Pleased that Trump plans to pursue a more fossil fuel orientated energy policy
OPEC will have a healthy dialogue with US administration
Looking forward to co-ordinating with US on energy policies
Saudi may be increasing oil investment in the US on the back of pro-industry, pro-oil and gas policies of Trump administration