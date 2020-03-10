Saudi OilMin fails to see wisdom to hold OPEC+ meeting in May-June

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that he fails to see the wisdom to hold OPEC+ meeting in May-June only to demonstrate failure in dealing with the current crisis.

“In a free market every oil producer needs to demonstrate its competitiveness, preserve and increase its market share”, he added.

Earlier today, Russian Energy Minister Novak said that they can hike production by 500k bpd in the near future.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement on Tuesday, the oil giant will raise its crude supply, which includes oil to its customers inside the kingdom and abroad, to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, per Reuters.

Oil remains on road to recovery

Despite the recent oil-price negative comments/ headlines, the recovery momentum in oil prices remain intact, as WTI rallies 7.50% to near $33.40 while Brent heads back towards the 37 level.

Both crude benchmarks slumped over 30% on Monday after Saudi launched a price war following the OPEC+ fallout last Friday following Russia’s disagreement with the oil output cut proposal.