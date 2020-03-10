Saudi OilMin fails to see wisdom to hold OPEC+ meeting in May-June

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that he fails to see the wisdom to hold OPEC+ meeting in May-June only to demonstrate failure in dealing with the current crisis.
“In a free market every oil producer needs to demonstrate its competitiveness, preserve and increase its market share”, he added.
Earlier today, Russian Energy Minister Novak said that they can hike production by 500k bpd in the near future.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement on Tuesday, the oil giant will raise its crude supply, which includes oil to its customers inside the kingdom and abroad, to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, per Reuters.
Oil remains on road to recovery
Despite the recent oil-price negative comments/ headlines, the recovery momentum in oil prices remain intact, as WTI rallies 7.50% to near $33.40 while Brent heads back towards the 37 level.
Both crude benchmarks slumped over 30% on Monday after Saudi launched a price war following the OPEC+ fallout last Friday following Russia’s disagreement with the oil output cut proposal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling to around 1.1350 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.1350 as the market mood improves after a market massacre on Monday. Optimism about US fiscal stimulus and other factors are pushing yields and the dollar higher.
USD/JPY surges by around 200 pips amid better market mood
USD/JPY has pared some of its deep losses as the market mood improves amid Chinese optimism on curbing coronavirus and President Trump's tax cut promises. Japanese PM is preparing steps to aid the economy as well.
GBP/USD pressured closer to 1.30 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.30 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Concerns about post-Brexit negotiations and uncertainty about the UK budget also weigh.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.