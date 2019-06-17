Saudi OilMin Al-Falih: Will stick to supply constraints to balance the oil market

Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the Kingdom will stick to supply constraints to balance the oil market.

Additional Comments:

It is very important for the world to keep shipping lanes open.

Oil demand growth is holding up this year despite trade diputes.

Expects global oil demand growth to exceed 100m this year.

Over the weekend, Al-Falih said that he hopes that the OPEC + agrees to extend the output cut policy beyond June.