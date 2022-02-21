Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ must maintain consensus building approach

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an energy conference in Riyadh Sunday, OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) must work together to maintain oil market stability in the long term.
Key quotes
“We need to keep this consensus-building approach to be with us permanently because without it we will lose sight of our collective ambition.”
“Ask any producer of oil and gas today, if it were not for OPEC+ would they be the chairmen and the CEOs of today? And the answer: they would have vanished.”
At the same event, Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said, “for the benefit of the whole energy market, OPEC+ should sustain the current agreement and any dramatic change could cause an imbalance.”
Read: WTI remains firmer above $91.00 amid Russia-Ukraine jitters
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1400 as risk-on mood weighs on USD, Russia-Ukraine news, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to portray the first positive daily performance in three. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, Blinken-Lavrov on the cards as well. Hawkish ECB rhetoric contrasts recently easy Fedspeak to underpin further upside of the pair.
GBP/USD bulls take charge as risk sentiment improves due to optimism for Russian diplomacy
GBP/USD riding the risk-on waves on prospects of diplomacy over an invasion of Ukraine. The cable is higher at the start of the week, penetrating into the 1.36 area after moving up from a low of 1.3583 to test the 1.3620 highs. Fed and BoE speakers are scheduled for the week ahead.
EUR/USD approaches 1.1400 as risk-on mood weighs on USD, Russia-Ukraine news, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to portray the first positive daily performance in three. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, Blinken-Lavrov on the cards as well. Hawkish ECB rhetoric contrasts recently easy Fedspeak to underpin further upside of the pair.
MATIC price eyes retest of $1.95 as Polygon forms a bottom reversal pattern
MATIC price managed to stay above a crucial foothold despite the recent bearish retracements. As a result, Polygon has set up a bullish formation that forecasts a reversal. Investors can expect Polygon to pierce through the breaker and tag the weekly resistance barrier at $1.95.
Ukraine and Putin: An expanded perspective
Approximately 80% or 400 million barrels of Ukraine's proven oil reserves and 90% of Natural Gas production is located in Dnieper - Donetsk. This region is also known as Donbass and is located north along the Ukraine, Russia and Belarus border.