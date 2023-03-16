Saudi National Bank: Regulators ready to plug holes, Credit Suisse panic is unwarranted

Citing Saudi National Bank's Chairman, Ammar Al Khudairy, Bloomberg tweeted out, “panic surrounding Credit Suisse is unwarranted," adding that “regulators are ready to plug holes when they appear.”
Al Khudairy said, “If you look at what even the Swiss National Bank said yesterday with all the ratios, they're all sound, everything is fine.”
Credit Suisse Group AG isn’t likely to seek more capital and the bank is generally “sound,” he added further.
Saudi National Bank, the largest shareholder of Credit Suisse Group AG, ruled out another call for additional liquidity on Wednesday. Credit Suisse slid as much as 24% to a new record low, as the credit default swaps tied to bonds issued by Credit Suisse soared to record levels.
Market reaction
There is little to no market impact from the above comments. Investors remain concerned over the global banking crisis, with the US S&P 500 futures paring back gains. The USD/CHF pair is sustaining the pullback, trading at daily lows near 0.9290, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains early Europe this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD lackluster around 1.2070 as the market awaits clarity on Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Gold’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision Premium
Gold price is back in the red zone early Thursday, having witnessed good two-way price action a day before. Gold price is retreating even though the United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery, as market nerves seem to be calming after the Credit Suisse crisis that erupted on Wednesday.
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.