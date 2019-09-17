Saudi King Salman: Able to deal with consequences of attacks on vital installations

Saudi King Salman crossed the wires in the last minutes confirming the Kingdom's ability to deal with consequences of attacks on its vital installations.

"Saudi cabinet asserts that the Kingdom will defend its lands and vital installations and is capable of responding to the attacks regardless of their origin," Salman added and called on the international community to bear responsibility and confront the attacks that target global economy. "Attacks on Aramco aim to disrupt global oil supplies," Salman argued.

Crude oil prices edged slightly lower on these comments and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen posting modest daily gains near $62.