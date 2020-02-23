Saudi Finance Minister: G20 ready to adopt policies to limit impact of coronavirus on global economy

"The G20 agreed to continue monitoring coronavirus risk and is ready to adopt appropriate policies to limit the impact on the global economy," Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister said on Sunday in a press conference following the two-day summit in Riyadh.

"The G20 has had effective and practical discussions to solve coronavirus and climate change issues," the minister added. "Saudi Arabia is in touch with countries concerned about Lebanon and continues to follow up what's going on there. Saudi Arabia has been and will remain supportive of Lebanon and the Lebanese people."