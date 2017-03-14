Saudi EnergyMin: Committed and determined to stabilizing global oil market - RTRS

Saudi EnergyMin: Committed and determined to stabilizing global oil market - RTRSBy Eren ŞENGEZER
We are committed and determined to stabilizing global oil market by working closely with OPEC, non-OPEC producers, said Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister in a statement.
More headlines (via Reuters)
- February crude oil supply fell to 9.90 mln bpd from 9.99 mln bpd in January
- Reduced market supply in January and February - clear evidence of our commitment
- Difference between oil production and actual supply levels is due to operational factors influenced by storage adjustments