Saudi Energy Ministry: Terrorist attacks target stability of global energy supplies

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry announced on Monday that a fuel transport ship in Jeddah port suffered a terrorist attack, Reuters reported, citing Saudi Arabia's state media.

According to a ministry official, the attack resulted in a small fire, which had been successfully extinguished.

"The incident did not result in any casualties, there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities nor any effect on supplies," the official noted. "Terrorist acts against vital facilities target the security, stability of global energy supplies."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting crude oil's performance on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.3% on a daily basis at $47.17.