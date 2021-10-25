Saudi Energy Minister: OPEC+ should remain cautious over output

“Oil producers shouldn't take the rise in prices for granted because the coronavirus pandemic could still hit demand,” Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a Bloomberg TV interview over the weekend.
Additional quotes
“OPEC+ should remain cautious over output.”
“Saudi Arabia wants to be a top supplier of hydrogen.”
Market reaction
WTI was last seen changing hands at $84, up 0.37% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
GBP/USD: Buyers defends 1.3750 below 100-day SMA
GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with the underlying neutral sentiment.
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
Cardano price hangs back as ADA bulls gather strength for 23% upswing
Cardano price continues to confuse forecasts ADA teeters between two clearly defined technical levels. Until the Ethereum-killer can overcome the two key areas of resistance, the token can expect a 23% climb toward $2.73.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.