Saudi Energy Minister: OPEC has a role in taming and containing inflation

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said late Wednesday, "we have also a role in taming and containing inflation, by making sure that this market doesn't get out of hand."
Additional comments
It’s not clear whether oil prices are gaining due to "real supply and demand."
Because of "expectations and trajectories that are excessively optimistic."
His comments come ahead of next week's OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting, scheduled on July 1.
Read: WTI eyes the $75 critical level
