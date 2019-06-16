Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July' – Reuters

Reuters came out with a news report on Sunday quoting Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih that mentioned OPEC would probably meet in the first week in July in Vienna and that he hoped it would reach consensus on extending its agreement to cut oil output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, have a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1. The pact ends this month and the group meets in coming weeks to decide their next move.