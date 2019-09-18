Saudi Crown Prince: Attack on Saudi a 'real test' of global will to act

Saudi Arabian state news agency, SPA, quoted the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, as saying that the attack on Saudi’s oil infrastructure posed a “real test of the global will” to confront subversive acts that threaten international stability.

He said this during a telephonic conversation with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in. President Moon has urged the global community to “take a firm stand and resolute action” towards such assaults.

Meanwhile, French President Macron said earlier today that France will send experts to investigate attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Amid broad market risk-aversion, oil prices are seen stabilizing after Tuesday’s sharp 6% correction, as markets await the Saudi Defence Ministry’s presser.