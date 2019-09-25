Reuters quotes sources familiar with the company operations, as saying that the Saudi Arabian state oil giant, Aramco, has restored oil production capacity to 11.3mln barrels per day (bpd).

Key Headlines:

Production from Khurais facility is now aimed at 1.3mln bpd. Oil production from Abqaiq facility is now at 4.92mln bpd Saudi Aramco is set to formally announce listing plan next month

The selling pressure around oil prices intensified on the above headlines, knocking-off WTI to daily lows below $ 56.50 while Brent gave up $ 62 handle. Both crude benchmarks are down over 1.50%.