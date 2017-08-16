Saudi Arabia’s output crude output rose by 190k bpd (m/m) in June - JODI

Saudi Arabia’s output crude output rose by 190k bpd (m/m) in June - JODIBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest JODI oil data, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports fell by 0.035m bpd (m/m) to 6.889m bpd in June, while the Kingdom’s crude output rose by 190k bpd (m/m) to 10.070m bpd in the reported month.
