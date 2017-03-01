Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia - RTRS

Reuters quoting traders that Saudi Arabia is expected to raise prices for all grades of crude it sells to Asia in February, tracking strength in the Dubai price benchmark and robust refining margins.

A Reuters survey of four traders showed that the official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by at least 50 cents a barrel for February

The respondents expect bigger price hikes for heavier grades in February, pushed up by the strongest fuel oil cracks in five years, Reuters reports.