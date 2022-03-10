Saudi Arabia tames oil supply fears despite attack in petroleum facility, Iran stays hopeful of a deal

“A refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked by a drone on Thursday morning but petroleum supplies were not affected, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Friday,” said Reuters after oil trades feared supply crunch.
The news adds, “The attack caused a small fire that was controlled and did not result in any injuries or casualties, SPA said citing a statement by an energy ministry official.”
The Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry also mentioned, "The refinery's operations and supplies of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected," per Reuters.
Elsewhere, Foreign Minister, H.Amirabdollahian, sounds optimistic over the nuclear deal with the US as he tweeted,
“Had a productive conversation w @JosepBorrellF today.”
Additional tweets from the Iranian diplomat stated, “Efforts to reach a good & durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically & consistently.”
“No single party can determine end result; a joint endeavor is needed. Reason should prevail,” adds the diplomat on Twitter.
Market implications
Following the news, WTI crude oil prices snap two-day downtrend, up 0.45% near $104.40 by the press time.
Read: WTI choppy and mixed below $110 as traders juggle geopolitics, OPEC+ output policy speculation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7350, yearly resistance line in focus
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.7300s, following a two-day uptrend, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The Aussie pair remains on the buyer’s radar as it stays above the key moving averages amid the bullish MACD signals.
EUR/USD retreats 140-pips from 1.1100 towards 1.0980s
The single currency faded Wednesday’s rally, which once reached the 1.1100 mark, the EUR/USD reversed its curse, nose-diving 140-pips, post-ECB meeting amid a risk-off market mood, courtesy of Russia-Ukraine talks stalling as the war continues.
Gold holds near $2,000 as markets digest alarming risks
The gold price is firm in Asia and balancing around the $2,000/oz mark following another turbulent day of trade in financial markets. US stocks finished the day lower on Thursday, led by a drop in technology shares.
Decentraland price positioned to return to $2
Decentraland price is barely hanging on to some near-term support before crashing back to the $2 level. However, a total absence of any significant support below $2.33 makes the likelihood of a fall extremely probable, and it could occur at any moment.
Why euro tanked after ECB rate decision
The euro staged a dramatic intraday reversal today on the back of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. Having jumped as high as 1.1120 after ECB, EUR/USD ended the NY session below 1.10.