Saudi Arabia oil output rises to 9.782 million bpd from 9.67 million bpd in May

Citing OPEC sources with direct knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output increased to 9.782 million barrels per day from 9.67 million barrels per day in May.

The market ignored this headline and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $56.80, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis. Later in the day, Baker Hughes rig count will be the last data that could have an impact on crude oil prices.