Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president - Reuters

Citing semi-official ILNA news agency, Reuters today reported that Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government, said that Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president through the leaders of other countries.

"If Saudi Arabia is really pursuing a change of behaviour, Iran welcomes that," the spokesman added.

Crude oil prices seem to be staying under bearish pressure following these comments. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $55.20, erasing 1.55% on a daily basis.