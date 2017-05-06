Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar for "protection of national security"- RTRS

Reuters reporting headlines from Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing that Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar, says this is for protection of national security.

No further details have been mentioned on the same.

Saudi headlines comes after Bahrain said earlier today, it cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, citing the following:

Qatar state accused of backing terrorism and interfering in Bahrain's internal affairs

Bahrain also cutting air and sea contact with Qatar and was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave