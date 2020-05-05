Sanofi to enrol thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials – Reuters

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Reuters reported on the French drugmaker Sanofi SA’s plans to enroll multiple subjects for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus.
Key quotes
French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it plans to enroll thousands of subjects globally for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and that it has started to discuss advanced purchases with several countries.
Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects to prevent COVID-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus - and said it is exploring several manufacturing options, including fresh collaborations to ensure it can meet demand, if either program is successful.
While Phase I vaccine trials typically involve a small number of healthy volunteers to test for safety, Sanofi said it had opted for higher numbers to secure stronger data sooner.
Of more than 100 vaccine candidates in development, 10 have reached the clinical testing stage so far, according to California-based think tank Milken Institute.
Market implications
With the signs of gradual re-opening in major economies, including the US, news like this adds to the market’s risk-on sentiment. While portraying the same, S&P 500 Futures flash 0.18% gains to 2,865 during the initial minutes of its Asian open.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pops and drops, still above 0.6050, on mixed NZ employment data
NZD/USD shows mixed reaction to better than expected unemployment rate confronting downbeat Labor Cost Index. The kiwi pair initially cheered better than expected prints of the headline Unemployment Rate and Employment Change.
AUD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.6400 with eyes on Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact. Expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. Aussie Retail Sales, virus updates and trade news will remain as the regular catalysts.
USD/JPY prints four-day losing streak, below 107.00, amid off in Japan
USD/JPY remains depressed for the fourth day in a row. A lack of major data, off in Japan restricts the pair’s moves. Hopes of US re-open confront downbeat global PMIs.
Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance
Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.
WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data
Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday.