Sanctions on Huawei would mean a substantial US-China decoupling – Global Times

The Chinese news publication, Global Times, tweeted out on Thursday, “if this sanction is really imposed on Huawei, from the perspective of US-China relations and the global financial chain, it would mean a substantial decoupling between the world’s two largest economies”.

This is in response to the latest media report suggesting that the Trump administration may go further to place the Chinese technology giant, Huawei, on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, restraining its access to the US financial system.

Financial sanctions on Huawei may only be a possibility at present, but the mere existence of such possibility is already bound to trigger more difficulties and challenges for the Chinese company, because other institutions may reduce or end doing business with it due to fear of being implicated, Global Times added.

The risk sentiment remains elevated, despite the latest tweet, with USD/JPY retesting daily tops near 108.90, as the US equity futures gain +0.16%.