Safe-haven currencies to benefit from China coronavirus outbreak – Reuters poll

According to a Reuters poll of market strategists, safe-haven currencies will continue to benefit over the coming month, in the face of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the world’s second largest economy, China.
Key Findings:
“Analysts said the US dollar index calculated against a basket of six currencies - and the Japanese yen were both likely to gain a maximum of around 3% if the outbreak worsened. The Swiss franc was forecast to strengthen by close to 2.0% against the euro under the same circumstances.
All three are viewed as de facto safe-haven currencies, with the yen and franc the only major currencies to have made any gains against the dollar this year.
It is also set to keep the US dollar, which has dominated most others in foreign exchange markets for around two years, on top into 2020, with half the analysts polled predicting it would last at least six months more.
A majority of analysts - 46 of 52 - who answered a separate question said emerging-market currencies were at a significant risk of weakening over the next three months.
Twenty-two of 50 said the dollar’s strength was unlikely to carry on beyond the next six months. The rest said six to 12 months or more than a year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and claiming lives, and markets are tuning in once again. Final EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.
GBP/USD struggles above 1.30 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 after a roller coaster Tuesday, as fears of a no-trade deal Brexit sent sterling to a six-week low. Markit's final services PMI and US data are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus dampens mood, top US Non-Farm Payrolls hints eyed, Ripple roars
Coronavirus: Markets returned to paying attention to the respiratory disease which has already infected around 25,000 and taken the lives of nearly 500. Additional companies such as Nike have warned about the economic impact.
Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support
The yellow metal turned lower from $1,594 on Monday and almost tested $1,548 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,446 to $1,611 - on Tuesday, as investors put a bid under risk assets. Gold is currently trading at $1,556/Oz, representing a 0.22% gain on the day.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.