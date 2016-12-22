SAFE: China needs to take counter-cyclical steps to control large capital outflows

A spokesperson from China's foreign exchange regulatory agency, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), crossed the wires now, via Reuters, sounding slightly downbeat on the Chinese economic conditions.

Key Headlines:

Rise in China outbound direct investment too much too fast this year

China needs to take counter-cyclical steps to control large capital outflows

There are problems in blind cross-border mergers and acquisitions

China's reductions in us treasury holdings is a tactical move

China may adjust investment in us treasuries