Emini futures on the S&P 500 index are down nearly 5%, where the circuit breaker kicks in and trading is suspended. The low so far is 2,603.9 while trading halts at 2,601 points. In normal trading hours, the index closed at 2,741. Wall Street opens at 13:30 GMT.

This is the second time it is happening, after doing so on Monday. This time, the trigger is President Donald Trump's speech, in which he announced a shutdown of trans-Atlantic flights to and from Europe but failed to announce enough relief for businesses and called the disease a "foreign virus."

European and Asian equities are down as well. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.